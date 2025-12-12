ABB’s New ACS880 Virtual DrivePlus Delivers Simulation for Drive Application Development

This new software-in-the-loop system enables engineers to develop and validate ABB drive applications with microsecond EMT accuracy before implementing physical hardware.
Dec. 12, 2025
ABB's ACS880 Virtual DrivePlus

ABB's ACS880 Virtual DrivePlus.

ABB has released its ACS880 Virtual DrivePlus. This high-fidelity software-in-the-loop (SIL) system runs low-voltage drive control firmware to ensure accurate simulation of a drive’s behavior, explained ABB. 

This SIL system reportedly delivers micro-second electromagnetic transient (EMT) simulation accuracy, allowing users to accurately develop and validate specific applications before the physical drive hardware is installed. Ready-made virtual drive blocks can be used to develop and test applications, such as configuring grids, loads, processes and system-level controls in the same way as with physical drives.

A key capability of the ACS880 Virtual DrivePlus is its capacity to operate as an inverter, active rectifier or DC/DC chopper within a virtual environment. The system’s simulation features enable engineers to use virtual drives on a PC to model their systems and create simulations that replicate real-world applications.

ABB added that final-stage hardware-based validation and real-time integration can be completed with ACS880 DriveLab. The company said this combined workflow de-risks projects, reduces commissioning time and accelerates time-to-market.

For OEMs, the IP-secure technology of the ACS880 Virtual DrivePlus means they can bundle the virtual drives with their own service and support, as well as resell licensed application solutions to their end-customers.

