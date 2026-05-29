Quiz: How to Avoid VFD Cable Costs

How to prevent bearing damage and interference with variable frequency drive cable termination.
May 29, 2026
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Close-up of an industrial electric control panel, featuring a digital Variable Frequency Drive (VFD), relay, and wiring.

Variable frequency drives (VFDs) have significantly impacted how motors are controlled in industrial settings since the 1980s. They save energy and improve process control. But when it comes to VFDs, one thing that’s often overlooked is the cable connecting a VFD to a motor. Lack of attention to your choices here might be costing you thousands of dollars in premature motor failures, unexpected downtime and interference with other equipment.

After reading this article about VFD cabling, take this quiz to test your knowledge.

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