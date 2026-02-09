Robotiq Unveils Sensor Fingertips for Adaptive Grippers

Robotiq has released its TSF-85 tactile sensor fingertips for the 2F-85 adaptive gripper to provide integrated tactile sensing for physical AI systems.

The technology is designed for immediate use in AI training labs, humanoid robotics and industrial physical AI applications.

The 2F-85 adaptive gripper is built on a patented mechanical design that can adapt by offering pinch and encompassing grips, with stroke lengths of 85 mm and 140 mm. This allows the gripper to conform to object shape, reduce grasp planning complexity and minimize reliance on vision. These features allow robots to improve object generalization and contribute to physical AI datasets.

The 2F grippers integrate into existing systems using native RS-485 communication and a USB conversion board, enabling flexible deployment across robot brands and research platforms.

The gripper’s technology supports integration into AI workflows as a base for manipulation for reinforcement learning, vision-language-action models and imitation learning, according to Robotiq.

