ABB Robotics Partners with Nvidia on Physical AI for Industry

ABB Robotics is partnering with Nvidia to integrate its Omniverse libraries into ABB’s RobotStudio suite to deliver physical AI for industry.

The aim is to combine RobotStudio’s software programming, design and simulation suite with Nvidia Omniverse libraries to close the “sim-to-real" gap.

With this combination of technologies, developers can simulate robots in digital twins and generate synthetic data to train their physical AI models, enabling manufacturers to deploy AI-driven robotics for various industrial workflows.

The resulting products from this technology partnership will be called ABB RobotStudio HyperReality and will be available later this year. The models can be used to train any number of ABB robots, anywhere in the world, with the reliability and accuracy demanded by industry, according to ABB Robotics.

The company claims that ABB RobotStudio HyperReality can reduce development costs by up to 40% and accelerate time-to-market by 50% in scaling production.

By enabling manufacturers to design, test and optimize production lines virtually, setup and commissioning times can be reduced by up to 80% and eliminate the need for physical prototypes.

ABB Robotics said it is the only robot manufacturer with a virtual controller running the same firmware as the hardware, ensuring near-perfect correlation between simulation and real-world performance. A key factor here is ABB Robotics’ Absolute Accuracy technology, which reduces positioning errors from 8 mm to 15 mm down to around 0.5 mm. With these capabilities, ABB said it can deliver “unmatched precision in both virtual and physical environments, making it suited to high-precision industrial-grade applications.”

ABB RobotStudio HyperReality is currently being piloted by Foxconn in its consumer electronics assembly operations.

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