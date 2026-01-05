Inbolt Releases Physical AI Bin Picking System

Physical AI company Inbolt has released its next-generation bin picking system designed to bring physical artificial intelligence (AI) adaptability to industrial robotics by enabling robots to accurately identify, grasp and place parts, even when objects are randomly positioned or partially hidden.

Using a 3D camera mounted on the robot arm and powered by Inbolt’s proprietary AI, the robot continuously adapts in real time, delivering grasp strategies without the need of a perfect grasp, according to Inbolt. Its AI enables a less than 1 second per pick and up to 95% success rates in live manufacturing production, according to the company.

The system runs on Nvidia’s hardware platform and leverages Inbolt’s proprietary AI robot guidance models, which enable real-time pose estimation and continuous trajectory correction. This architecture is said to minimize computational load while maximizing robustness, ensuring consistent performance across different use cases and part geometries.

Ibolt said the AI technologies help the robot identify the best side to pick, analyze the object in hand and adjust it for accurate placement.

This closed-loop process allows the robot to adapt to part variability and bin movement, a departure from traditional bin picking systems that rely on fixed overhead 3D cameras, complex calibration and pre-calculated grasp points. Such systems can be disrupted when bins move, parts aren’t detected or pre-defined pick points aren’t accessible.

Inbolt said its on-arm camera architecture eliminates the need for multiple fixed cameras and expensive high-resolution setups. This means manufacturers can deploy the same robot across different bins and configurations, significantly lowering hardware costs and setup time.

The bin picking robot is already running in more than five different factories, reportedly delivering high uptime and throughput.

More artificial intelligence insights from Automation World:

Major Manufacturers Using Nvidia AI Technologies in Factory Systems

Is Agentic AI the Next Big Industrial AI Application Since AI Data Analytics?

Siemens and Machine Builders Agree on AI-Centered Data Alliance