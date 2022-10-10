PMMI Announces Fifth Annual On the Rise Awards Winners

The winners of the 2022 On the Rise Awards are:

Alison Zitzke Senior Product Manager Orbis Corp.

Allison Wagner Business Development Manager Morrison Container Handling Solutions

Caitlin Eargood Service Project Manager Mettler Toledo

Eric Andersen Marketing Manager Delkor Systems, Inc.

Nancy Garza-Castaneda Administrative Manager Formers International

Ravi Patel Controls Engineering Manager ID Technology/ProMach, Inc.

Samantha Hoover Mechanical Design Engineer Spee-Dee Packaging Machinery

Taz Lombardo Content Marketing, Senior Specialist Barry-Wehmiller Packaging Systems

Tom Lex Director of Engineering TechniBlend

William Reese Director of Engineering Garvey Corp.

PMMI On the Rise winners meet the following nomination criteria: young professional 35 years old or younger employed by a PMMI member company for at least one year, displays leadership potential at the company, and demonstrates a desire to advance his/her career in packaging and processing.

“This year’s On the Rise winners are making an impact on the future of our industry, contributing to everything from enhanced sales and marketing efforts, to new and improved processes and solutions, to attracting and retaining new talent,” says Jackie Sessler, North America marketing director of BEUMER Group and chair of the PMMI Emerging Leaders Committee. “PMMI and the Emerging Leaders Committee are pleased to recognize these extraordinary leaders and hope that the On the Rise Award provides an opportunity to further their professional development in packaging and processing.”

Award winners were honored at PMMI’s Annual Meeting on Sept. 12, in Oak Brook, Ill. and received free airfare, event registration, and hotel stay. The winter issue of OEM Magazine, the official publication of PMMI, will feature profiles of the winners.