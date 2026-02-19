HighRes and Opentrons Create AI Agent-to-Agent Workflow

This new laboratory workflow aims to combine both companies’ technologies to deliver AI-ready automation that can scale with expanding lab ecosystems.
Feb. 19, 2026
2 min read
lab technician working with Opentrons system.

Laboratory robotics companies HighRes and Opentrons Labworks announced a partnership to establish what they say is the first AI agent‑to‑agent laboratory workflow. 

The partnership combines Opentrons’ modular flex robotics and OpentronsAI with  HighRes’s FlexPod automation platform and Cellario orchestration software. 

The goal of the partnership is to deliver a unified, AI‑ready automation model that scales from benchtop systems to fully orchestrated lab ecosystems. 

Key features of this AI agent‑to‑agent laboratory workflow include: 

  • Combining HighRes orchestration software, OpentronsAI and the Opentrons MCP server to generate semi-automated qPCR workflows from natural-language input. 
  • A unified digital lab experience, integrating experiment planning, execution and data management. 
  • A scalable automation pathway, extending accessible, bench-friendly robotics into fully orchestrated lab ecosystems. 
  • An AI-ready operational model, unifying data, devices and decisions through a shared orchestration layer. 

Both companies stressed their commitment to interoperability through the use of open, extensible APIs and transparent system architectures. This approach enables Opentrons’ robotic platforms to operate alongside instruments from multiple vendors within HighRes’s orchestration environment. 

More laboratory automation insights from Automation World:  

