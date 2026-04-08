Honeywell Releases AI Industrial Operations Technology

Honeywell has released its Experion Operations Assistant, an AI-powered technology designed to improve how industrial operators monitor plant performance and enable response to alarm incidents before they happen. The aim is to bridge the gap between autonomous technologies and control room operators.

Built on Honeywell’s Experion PKS distributed control system (DCS), Experion Operations Assistant merges historical data with real-time operational insights. According to Honeywell, this allows operators to forecast and respond to potential critical scenarios associated with unsafe operations and production losses.

Prior to its release, Experion Operations Assistant was piloted by Chevron and TotalEnergies to minimize unplanned downtime. In this pilot phase, the AI-powered assistant made predictions an average of 5-10 minutes before alarm incidents would have normally occurred, enabling operators to quickly implement corrective actions and avoid potential events.

As part of Honeywell’s Experion PKS DCS network, the Honeywell Experion Operations Assistant is designed to integrate into existing control room environments, building on legacy site-specific data.

The assistant captures site-specific knowledge then uses language models to analyze that data in real-time to proactively advise operators of impending issues.

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