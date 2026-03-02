Yokogawa Partners with Anybotics for Automated Industrial Inspections

Yokogawa Electric and Anybotics, a supplier of industrial inspection robots, have signed a partnership agreement which will see Yokogawa’s OpreX Robot Management Core software integrated with the software stack of Anybotics’ lineup of Anymal robots, including the Anymal X explosion-proof robot.

Anymal is an autonomous and remotely operable four-legged inspection robot equipped with sensors for conducting inspections in harsh industrial environments.

It is IP67-rated for protection against water and dust ingress.

Anybotics offers two models of its Anymal robot: Anymal D, designed for autonomous inspections in indoor and outdoor industrial settings, and Anymal X, an explosion-proof legged inspection robot certified for use in ATEX and IECEx Zone 1 environments.

In this application with Anybotics, OpreX Robot Management Core software helps users automate facility maintenance through the management of robots that perform plant maintenance tasks typically carried out by humans.

When connected to plant control systems, the data acquired by OpreX Robot Management Core can be used to issue instructions to robots, thus enabling the first step to be taken toward autonomous plant maintenance operations, according to Yokogawa.

