RoboDK Launches Robotic Code Generation Software

Robot simulation software company RoboDK has launched RoboDK CAM, software that reportedly shortens deployment times for robotic machining by generating robot code directly from CAD designs and simulations.

The platform supports automated robotic applications such as milling, drilling, deburring, cutting and additive manufacturing, allowing users to simulate full machining processes, detect collisions and move from 3‑axis to 5‑axis machining in one environment. It also removes the need for manual, vendor‑specific robot programming.

RoboDK CAM is available for end‑to‑end robotic machining or as an integrated add‑in for CAD/CAM systems like Fusion 360, SolidWorks and Mastercam, extending existing workflows to industrial robots.

For manufacturers, RoboDK says RoboDK CAM enables faster automation rollouts, reduced downtime and quicker iteration on machining processes. For system integrators, the software shortens project timelines and reduces the engineering effort required to deploy robotic machining cells.

According to RoboDK, early testers of the software note that it reduces testing time significantly — up to 40% depending on the complexity of the automation — and cuts overall deployment times from days to minutes.

