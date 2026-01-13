IFS and Boston Dynamics Combine Robotics with Agentic AI for Closed-Loop Industrial Inspection

Enterprise and industrial AI software developer IFS and robotics developer Boston Dynamics are working to combine robotics with agentic AI to create an end-to-end autonomous system to connect robots and enterprise data in what the companies refer to as high-potential applications.

More specifically, this collaboration will combine Boston Dynamics' autonomous inspection robots with IFS’s AI technology to create what the companies say will be a fully agentic AI system that connects sensing, predictive decision-making and action in the field.

For example, Boston Dynamics’ Spot robots inspect industrial assets and sites, capturing critical operational data in real-time using thermal cameras to detect overheating and leaks, read analog gauges for pressure and flow, check indicator lights, identify hazards like spills and detect voltage anomalies. In this collaboration, the information collected by Spot can feed directly into IFS.ai where agentic AI analyzes the data, makes intelligent decisions, and triggers appropriate actions to create a loop from sensing to execution.

The companies are targeting this combination of technologies at industries where field operations are critical, such as manufacturing, energy, utilities, mining and other asset-intensive sectors.

IFS and Boston Dynamics are focused on three main operational metrics with this project:

Safety: Autonomous inspections reduce human exposure to hazardous environments while increasing inspection frequency and thoroughness.

Efficiency: Intelligent automation enables faster decision-making and response times, optimizing resource allocation.

Uptime: Predictive insights and automated actions help prevent failures before they occur, improving asset availability.

