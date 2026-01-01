Industry’s Struggles to Hire Skilled Operators Puts Pressure on OEMs to Modernize Training

When 95% of consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies surveyed by PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, say they are struggling to hire skilled operators and technicians, it confirms the industry is facing a major challenge.

In fact, nearly 60% expect hiring issues to become somewhat or more demanding in the future, according to PMMI’s research report entitled 2025 Inside the Workforce Gap.

“The CPG firms interviewed said the labor problem is exacerbated by the retirement of experienced staff, high turnover among new hires, and intense competition for technicians, leaving many companies unsure how the labor pool will improve,” said Jorge Izquierdo, vice president, market development at PMMI.

That’s why training and knowledge retention issues must be addressed, according to PMMI. However, many CPG companies believe operators learn best by doing, which makes shadowing and hands-on repetition the most relied-on training methods. But these approaches carry specific risks because training can vary by shift and tribal knowledge disappears when experienced staff leave.

CPG companies say printed materials and employee shadowing are currently the most widely used methods for training new staff. This means that digital and embedded tools remain underused.

When PMMI researchers asked original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) how often their customers discuss workforce challenges with them, nearly two-thirds said they discuss the topic often or always.

PMMI said that OEMs focused on modernizing equipment design and training/support models will be best positioned to help close workforce gaps and meet evolving customer expectations. In addition, educating end users on underused tools and demonstrating ROI on training investments can drive stronger adoption of automation.

But OEMs must do more than that, according to PMMI, because end users report that sophisticated equipment can be difficult to troubleshoot and maintain in real-world conditions.

More specifically, respondents to PMMI’s research noted that operators frequently struggle with complex or customized machines, outdated manuals and the lack of built-in guidance. In fact, only 14% of CPG respondents rank printed standard operating procedures or manuals as the most effective method for onboarding or upskilling operators. End users also believe that short training videos, human-machine interface step-throughs, or picture-driven manuals could help capture expertise and reduce dependence on undocumented knowledge.

That’s why CPG companies are requesting more training by video content, which many view as a flexible, accessible format that could support operators on demand. PMMI said this signals an opportunity for OEMs to expand their offerings.