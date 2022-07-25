168 Manufacturing Adds New Distributors For Automated Machine Shop Technologies

These distributors, which will bring 168 Manufacturing’s flagship FS120 series and newer FS40 series of automatic coolant delivery systems to end users across the U.S. and Canada, are:

Tool Technology Distributors—U.S. (California)

Lindco Springfield—U.S. (Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont)

Christensen Machinery—U.S. (Michigan and Wisconsin)

PTSolutions—over 20 locations across the U.S.

Edge Production—Canada (British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan)

Drillmex Inc—Canada (Quebec)

Canadian Tooling Solution—appointed sales agent for all of Canada

“We’re excited to partner with these successful, well-established companies, enabling us to bring our gamechanging automation system to even more machine shops across North America,” says Shawn Nelson, Sales Manager, 168 Manufacturing. “Our system has already brought many benefits to countless machine shops including better profitability, higher throughput and lights-out capabilities.”

168 Manufacturing’s FullShop™ systems monitor and replenish all CNC sumps with optimized top-off ratios. Easy to install and maintain, these turnkey units consist of a centralized pumping station, controller, distribution manifolds and level sensor that drops into the machine tool sump. In addition to incorporating state-of-the-art software, the machines are compatible with a coolant health app that lets users collect, visualize and track coolant parameters from a smartphone, tablet or desktop.