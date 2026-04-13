OMAC Releases Guide for Assessing Energy Consumption

The Organization for Machine Automation and Control (OMAC) released the “PackML Implementation Guide – Sustainability,” to help automation professionals integrate energy consumption and sustainability tracking into their PackML implementations.

The guide extends PackML’s standardization of machine behavior and data into the realm of energy. It also introduces Sustainability Tags that allow machines to record and classify power and energy usage.

The data structures allow machine builders and end users to:

Gain real-time visibility into power and energy consumption.

Distinguish between productive and wasteful energy states.

Support compliance with regulations like the EU’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive.

Build toward future integration of greenhouse gas and material consumption tracking.

According to OMAC, the goal of this guide is to help manufacturers and OEMs to reduce energy waste, improve efficiency and align operations with sustainability reporting requirements.