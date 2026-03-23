Honeywell Eases the Gas to Electric Switch for Manufacturers

The company’s Hybrid Heating Solution system integrates with existing infrastructure to smooth the connection between natural gas and electric heating.
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March 23, 2026
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Honeywell introduced its Hybrid Heating Solution, an automated system that allows manufacturers to switch between natural gas and electric heating. 

According to Honeywell, by automating heating controls, manufacturers can switch energy sources in real time to optimize energy costs and reduce reliance on a single fuel source.  

The system integrates with existing infrastructure and provides up to 30% electric heating capacity, along with predictive diagnostics and remote monitoring for industries such as automotive, building materials and food and beverage. 

In facilities where manufacturers have onsite wind, solar or battery energy storage to produce electricity, operators could potentially leverage renewables to lower the carbon emissions of their heating operations, Honeywell said. 

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