ABB Releases IE6 Hyper-Efficiency Motors in New Sizes and Power Ranges

The company is expanding its IE6 synchronous motor series, which use no rare earth materials and deliver significant energy savings.
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March 16, 2026
ABB IE6 High-Efficiency SynRM

ABB announced that its IE6 Hyper-Efficiency Synchronous reluctance safe area motors (SynRM) are now available in large frame sizes across a power range of 110 to 450kW. SynRM magnet-free technology is designed for recyclability and no use of rare earth metals. 

Operators gain a 76% improvement in energy savings, ROI and CO2 emissions when they choose IE6 instead of an IE5 motor, according to the company. In addition, these IE6 motors match the size of standard induction motors, making them a drop‑in replacement for fans, pumps, compressors and other applications. 

Switching to IE5 Ultra-Premium efficiency SynRM motors also delivers savings compared to an equivalent IE4 induction motor package. ABB says that, over a typical 20-year service life, the savings are equivalent to driving 21.5 gasoline-powered passenger vehicles for one year.  

That represents an additional 76% improvement compared to upgrading from IE5 to IE6, with an ROI of eight months, according to ABB. 

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