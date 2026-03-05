Beckhoff Expands Integration of Real-Time Servomotor Monitoring

Beckhoff Smart System Diagnosis (B/SSD), which establishes real-time monitoring for predictive maintenance in motion control systems and other industrial machinery, can now be integrated into the AM8000, AM8300, AM8500, AM8700 and AM8800 servomotors series from Beckhoff.

B/SSD is built into Beckhoff’s One Cable Technology (OCT) for the company’s AM8000 servomotors and requires no additional sensors or sensor cables.

According to Beckhoff, B/SSD captures precise in-motor measurement of vibration, humidity and temperature to provide the basis for statistical evaluation of system health with TwinCAT Analytics software, thereby enabling effective predictive maintenance. Through this integration with TwinCAT Analytics, both live and historical data can be visualized and analyzed to allow for continuous monitoring of machine conditions and processes.



Vibration measurements can be performed as an average value (RMS) with peak values, or statistically (kurtosis) up to +/-50 g. This covers detection for bearing and gearbox damage, imbalance and misalignments, as well as various shocks and impacts. Temperature monitoring with B/SSD ranges from -40 to 125°C and humidity monitoring from 0 to 100%.

