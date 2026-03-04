ABB Launches SaaS Version of its Energy Optimization Platform

ABB has launched a software-as-a-service (SaaS) version of its energy management and optimization platform, ABB Ability Optimax 7.0, which includes improvements to the ABB Ability Advanced Process Control (APC) 7.0 software. More specifically, the improvements made to Optimax strengthen the software’s process optimization for real-time, closed-loop control applications, according to ABB, as well as enabling AI-driven forecasting to predict demand, energy generation and pricing.

With this new SaaS option, ABB manages installation, deployment, system monitoring and software updates so that operators can access Optimax without being responsible for local installation and maintenance.

ABB also noted that its Optimax and APC software are now powered by Kubernetes, an open-source system for automating deployment, scaling and management of applications.

Both software packages are accessible through a shared digital environment for integration with existing control systems.



