ETM Begins Licensing Its Transverse Flux Motor Technology

ETM, a Graco Company, has begun offering its Transverse Flux Motor (TFM) technology through a partnership model that allows OEMs to retain manufacturing control, protect margins and accelerate development timelines.

This new model provides robotics OEMs with the ability to license ETM’s TFM motor technology and manufacture it within their own platforms rather than relying on external component suppliers. This enables OEMs to use their existing manufacturing infrastructure and maintain complete control over proprietary platforms.

According to ETM, TFM decouples magnetic flux from electrical windings, enabling the torque density of high-ratio systems with the efficiency and thermal reliability of low-ratio drives.

ETM said TFM's scalability has been proven in high-volume industrial applications, including Graco's fluid handling systems, delivering cost-effective reliability and performance that meets the requirements of tier-one manufacturers.

More industrial motor and motion control technology insights from Automation World: