Hitachi Systems Integrates dataPARC’s Analytics for Smart Manufacturing

Hitachi Systems, a system integrator and IT services provider, and dataPARC, a supplier of industrial data management and analytics software, are working together to integrate dataPARC’s industrial data platform, featuring its advanced historian and PARCview analytics toolkit, into Hitachi Systems’ suite of digital manufacturing tools.

This integration is being done to support Hitachi Systems' customers in collecting, connecting and using data from across their production environments. By incorporating dataPARC’s industrial analytics toolkit, Hitachi Systems will be able to provide manufacturers with an open, scalable platform that unifies diverse data sources — from process control systems and historians to quality, maintenance and business data — into a single, intuitive environment.

“By combining our digital transformation expertise with dataPARC’s proven industrial data and analytics technology, we can help manufacturers build a stronger data foundation for innovation,” said Masatsugu Hase, director and vice president and executive officer at Hitachi Systems. “This partnership enables our customers to visualize, analyze and act on their data more effectively, supporting the realization of smart factories and more resilient supply chains.”