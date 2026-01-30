Ametek Combines Operations to Create Business Unit Focused on Dimensional Measurement

Electronics designer and manufacturer Ametek is combining the 3D measurement operations of its Faro Technologies business with its Creaform business to create Faro Creaform, a business unit delivering dimensional measurement technologies.

As a result of this combination, Faro’s reality capture business segment will become Faro Insight, a business unit focused on delivering reality capture software to convert the physical world into operational insights. This technology enables capture, pointcloud conversion, data management and sharing for digital twin workflows.

These moves reflect Ametek’s plan for Faro Creaform to make metrology more mobile and usable and give manufacturers a single point of contact for the complete portfolio.

