Aveva Launches Four AI Tools for Engineering and Design Workflows

Aveva has released four new AI tools for engineering and design that aim to address specific engineering business priorities.

The four tools include:

An industrial AI assistant that can assist with project engineering work, as well as capture and propagate product use knowledge. This assistant is built directly into the engineering and design tools to assist teams with project work and soften the onboarding process for new staff.

A generative design AI assistant, which uses design requirements and user directives, to analyze design constraints and curate layout options, for example pipe routing for Pre-FEED (front end engineering design)/FEED stage. According to Aveva, this design assistant delivers a significant productivity increase and time savings.

A predictive design AI assistant that enables users to create their own machine learning models and address their in-house bespoke design challenges, without the need for coding.

An intelligent point cloud framework that automatically reads, imports and displays point cloud data augmented with AI classification from Aveva Point Cloud Manager.

Aveva plans to apply industry-specific domain expertise and data-centric workflows to evolve these initial AI tools past the ability of single discipline engineering and design tools.

