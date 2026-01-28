Honeywell Launches Guided Work Solutions to Streamline Workforce Operations

Honeywell launched its connected workforce technology, Honeywell Performance+ for Guided Work, which combines Honeywell’s voice-driven Guided Work Solutions with analytics to deliver real-time insights, streamlined workflows and enhanced visibility into workforce operations.

Guided Work Solutions allows associates to speak into a hands-free headset, receive directions and confirm they are selecting the right items, enabling efficient picking, packing and maintenance activities while allowing them to keep both hands free for these tasks.

AI provides the system the ability to understand employees’ speech in more than 48 different languages despite variations in tone, dialect and pronunciation.

Managers and supervisors can leverage data from workers using the Guided Work voice technology to generate insights, digitize manual processes and integrate tasks into workflows, allowing for more efficient planning and task assignment.

Key capabilities of the new Guided Work Solutions tech include:

Through customizable dashboards, the technology collects workforce data and tracks metrics like picking efficiency, time spent and distance traveled. It flags real-time issues and identifies trends to help operators make adjustments to minimize downtime and boost productivity. Drive employee performance: By monitoring performance across multiple tasks in real time on a daily basis, the technology can help drive continuous improvements. For instance, employees can track their picking performance towards a goal time throughout the day rather than waiting to see if they met their target after-the-fact.

