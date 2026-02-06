Automation Anywhere Launches AI-Native Agentic Tools with OpenAI for Autonomous Enterprise Operations

Automation Anywhere has released AI-native agentic tools developed in collaboration with OpenAI to help companies achieve more autonomous operations.

These tools combine Automation Anywhere’s Process Reasoning Engine (PRE), which is used determine next-step actions and securely orchestrate work across systems, with OpenAI’s advanced reasoning models to deliver a full reasoning-to-action loop.

The tools are designed to provide customers with access to agentic operations that are easy to deploy.

This is part of Automation Anywhere’s portfolio of agentic tools that enable organizations to deploy production-ready capabilities while retaining flexibility to tailor and extend them without code.

