Wolfspeed Deploys Snowflake’s Predictive and Generative AI Agents

After bringing together its factory, supply chain and enterprise data on a single, governed platform, Wolfspeed, a supplier of semiconductor technology, said it is now deploying AI across its operations to improve cost, quality, speed and workforce readiness.

To do this, the manufacturer is using Snowflake Cortex AI for its day-to-day manufacturing and business decisions in the company’s production, supply chain, finance and market analysis operations.

This is part of Wolfspeed’s implementation of predictive and generative AI agents powered by Snowflake Intelligence and Cortex AI, including:

WolfGPT, Wolfspeed’s internal generative AI platform built on Snowflake Intelligence, which helps teams analyze manufacturing performance, predict issues and accelerate training.

Dozens of specialized AI agents deployed across manufacturing, quality, supply chain, finance and corporate analytics.

Wolfspeed said these AI technologies improve engineering and operator decision-making during critical manufacturing events, enabling teams to spend more time on analysis and action and less time reconciling data across tools.

"Manufacturing at this scale depends on making the right decisions faster, with confidence,” said Priya Almelkar, senior vice president and chief information officer at Wolfspeed. “By applying AI across our operations, we’re giving teams better visibility into what’s happening on the factory floor and across the business so they can act earlier, work more safely and deliver higher-quality outcomes.”

