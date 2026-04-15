Siemens Introduces On-Premises Technology for Industrial Drive Systems

Siemens introduced Drivetrain Analyzer Onsite (DTA Onsite), an on‑premises analytics technology for industrial drive systems.

The software enables users to evaluate drive data within their own infrastructure and meet stringent data-sovereignty requirements. It supports applications ranging from extruders and packaging lines to pump stations and conveyor systems, enabling early detection of mechanical or process‑related changes across industrial settings.



DTA Onsite complements Siemens’ Drivetrain Analyzer Cloud and is designed for users with stringent data‑sovereignty requirements; the software is part of Siemens Xcelerator.

The first module of DTA Onsite now available is DTA Onsite – Monitoring, which provides continuous condition monitoring of mechanical and electrical drivetrain components using locally executed AI methods for pattern recognition and anomaly detection.



It does this by capturing high‑resolution, PTP (precision time protocol)‑synchronized vibration and analog data through various connection modules, processes it locally and analyzes it on an industrial PC so all information stays within the user’s infrastructure.

A browser‑based interface provides plant‑level overviews, KPIs and diagnostic dashboards, while built‑in Industrial AI detects deviations and early signs of mechanical wear.

By running on industrial PCs with a containerized architecture, DTA Onsite can be integrated into SCADA, edge and IPC environments through open interfaces like MQTT, gRPC and OPC UA.

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