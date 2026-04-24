HighByte Updates Its Intelligence Hub with an AI Agent

HighByte announced the general availability of HighByte Intelligence Hub version 4.4, which introduces a Pipeline AI Agent that enables manufacturers to configure, understand and edit industrial data pipelines through use of a natural language interface. The Pipeline AI Agent in version 4.4 connects to the user’s LLM of choice and enables conversational interaction for pipeline configuration.

The release also expands support for federated architectures with Central Data and internal subscription capabilities and improves connectivity with native support for Databricks Zerobus and an early implementation of the i3X industrial API standard.

According to HighByte, Central Data extends the Intelligence Hub’s existing Central Configuration capability to expose the data plane of remote hubs to a central hub.

“The Pipeline AI Agent makes sophisticated pipeline configuration more accessible to every member of the team, whether they are experienced engineers looking to move faster or newer users building their first integrations. Paired with the federated namespaces capabilities in version 4.4, organizations now have the tools to unify distributed data and put it to work for industrial AI at enterprise scale,” said John Harrington, chief product officer at HighByte.