InfluxData Partners with Litmus to Connect, Contextualize and Store Operations Data

InfluxData has partnered with Litmus to integrate InfluxDB 3 Enterprise, InfluxData’s high-performance database, with Litmus Edge to provide industrial organizations with a scalable foundation to collect and process data across systems and sensors.

This integration enables organizations to have a unified architecture that spans edge, on-prem and cloud deployments, according to the companies.

Litmus Edge connects and contextualizes data at the source, with native connectivity to 250+ prebuilt industrial connectors for PLCs, robotic systems and legacy equipment, removing the need for custom integration. InfluxDB 3 Enterprise then stores and analyzes telemetry locally, continuously replicating it to a centralized hub for long-term storage and fleet-wide visibility.

Together, they allow teams to capture measurements at full resolution, apply context across assets and systems and act on data, enabling predictive maintenance, anomaly detection and other industrial AI applications.

The integration creates a scalable architecture that bridges the gap between OT and IT through a hub-and-spoke model.

Key capabilities include: