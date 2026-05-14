Chef Robotics Successfully Deploys Physical AI in Food Manufacturing

The company uses physical AI to automate tasks with models trained on real-world production data.
May 14, 2026
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Chef Robotics announced its robots have completed 100 million servings in production at customer facilities, which the company claims is an order of magnitude greater than all other food robotics companies combined.  

This includes deployments across more than a dozen production facilities in the US, Canada, and Europe. 

Chef Robotics now holds the world’s largest real-world food manipulation dataset and more in-production deformable material training data than any other physical AI company, the company claims. 

Instead of using simulation or lab data, Chef Robotics trained its models on real-world production data from customer manufacturing facilities rather than commercial kitchens, with a focus on lower-complexity tasks like portioning and assembly. 

More AI insights from Automation World: 

AI Vision System Uses Synthetic Data to Master Food Inspection Variability 

Don’t Let Your Quality Control Systems Become Sources of Error 

AI Vision vs. Legacy Machine Vision: Why Manufacturers Are Making the Switch for Quality Control 

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