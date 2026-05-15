Corvus Robotics Announces AI Pallet Tracking Device for Warehouses

Corvus Robotics announced Corvus Trident, an AI-powered device that gives warehouses a continuous record of every pallet movement from inbound receipt through putaway, replenishment, picking and outbound shipment.

Warehouse systems depend on data generated from scanning inventory. When scans are skipped, delayed, or done inconsistently, inventory records drift from reality. The result is a familiar set of problems for operators and executives alike: chargebacks, shipment errors, inventory discrepancies, write offs, and limited visibility into what is actually happening inside the four walls of the facility.

Corvus Trident is designed to close that gap. Using onboard AI and industrial grade scanning, Corvus Trident reads multiple barcodes simultaneously, tracks pallet and equipment movement in real-time, and creates a continuous record of inventory movement without requiring operators to stop and manually scan.

Corvus Trident mounts directly to forklifts, reach trucks and other material handling equipment (MHE), capturing pallet movement automatically during normal operations.

Therefore, warehouses can begin tracking pallets when they arrive and continue tracking them through the flow of operations until they leave the facility, according to Corvus.

It reads pallets up to three stacks high, tracks movement without GPS, beacons, or markers, and provides real-time visual and audio feedback to operators.