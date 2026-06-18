Infinite Uptime Launches Vertical AI Tool for Industrial Crane Operations

Infinite Uptime, a provider of prescriptive maintenance services and plant-reliability technologies to manufacturers, announced its Crane AI Shield, a vertical AI tool designed for cranes operating in steel manufacturing environments.

The tool was announced this week at the Global Steel Dynamics Forum in New York and aims to apply prescriptive AI to industrial crane operations.

The Crane AI Shield represents Infinite Uptime’s focus on AI systems to deliver operational outcomes rather than traditional monitoring and predictive maintenance, according to the company.

“Manufacturers have built strong digital foundations. The next challenge is turning data into trusted operational decisions. We believe Vertical AI will drive the next phase of industrial transformation, and Crane AI Shield is an important step in that journey,” said Raunak Bhinge, founder of Infinite Uptime.

Although unplanned crane failures can disrupt production, impact safety, delay deliveries and impact plant performance, maintenance has historically relied heavily on periodic inspections and reactive interventions, according to the company.

Crane AI Shield aims to address this by combining mechanical intelligence, process intelligence and dynamic familure odes and effects analysis-based reasoning. The tool evaluates machine behavior, operating conditions, process context and asset criticality to identify risks and recommend the corrective actions before mechanical or gear faults impact production, according to Infinite Uptime.

Through the use of AI, the platform is designed to provide operators with visibility into why a recommendation is being made, the potential consequences of inaction and the expected outcome of corrective measures.