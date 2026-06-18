Infinite Uptime Launches Vertical AI Tool for Industrial Crane Operations

The tool is designed for cranes operating in steel manufacturing environments to address outdated maintenance strategies.
June 18, 2026
2 min read
Add Us On Google
Karthikeyan Natarajan, CEO of Infinite Uptime unveils Crane AI Shield at the Global Steel Dynamics Forum 2026.

Karthikeyan Natarajan, CEO of Infinite Uptime unveils Crane AI Shield at the Global Steel Dynamics Forum 2026.   

Infinite Uptime, a provider of prescriptive maintenance services and plant-reliability technologies to manufacturers, announced its Crane AI Shield, a vertical AI tool designed for cranes operating in steel manufacturing environments. 

The tool was announced this week at the Global Steel Dynamics Forum in New York and aims to apply prescriptive AI to industrial crane operations. 

The Crane AI Shield represents Infinite Uptime’s focus on AI systems to deliver operational outcomes rather than traditional monitoring and predictive maintenance, according to the company.  

“Manufacturers have built strong digital foundations. The next challenge is turning data into trusted operational decisions. We believe Vertical AI will drive the next phase of industrial transformation, and Crane AI Shield is an important step in that journey,” said Raunak Bhinge, founder of Infinite Uptime. 

Although unplanned crane failures can disrupt production, impact safety, delay deliveries and impact plant performance, maintenance has historically relied heavily on periodic inspections and reactive interventions, according to the company. 

Crane AI Shield aims to address this by combining mechanical intelligence, process intelligence and dynamic familure odes and effects analysis-based reasoning. The tool evaluates machine behavior, operating conditions, process context and asset criticality to identify risks and recommend the corrective actions before mechanical or gear faults impact production, according to Infinite Uptime.  

Through the use of AI, the platform is designed to provide operators with visibility into why a recommendation is being made, the potential consequences of inaction and the expected outcome of corrective measures.

More artificial intelligence insights from Automation World:

Robotics Developers Focus on AI Software to Address Performance, Study Finds

Automation World Q&A: How Physical AI Is Making Supply Chains Come To Life

From Scrap to Self-Correction: How Edge AI is Transforming Manufacturing Performance

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Bringing Object-Oriented Thinking to PLC Programming
Oxipital AI Vision Tech Explanation
Why Effective Power and Energy Management is Crucial in Automation
Sponsored
Which Ignition Edition Is Right For Your System?
Sponsored