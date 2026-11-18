The promise of humans zipping along aerial skyways is no longer the dream of a "Jetsons"-esque future. States are testing flying cars, bringing questions about safety and public trust into sharper focus.

Science fiction writer Isaac Asimov wrestled with similar questions decades ago. His Three Laws of Robotics imagined machines governed by rules intended to protect humans. Yet his stories explored how seemingly straightforward instructions could produce conflicting outcomes.

Today, those questions are moving from fiction into everyday life. AI is becoming part of products that interact with the physical world, from household appliances to industrial machines. Some can gain new capabilities long after leaving the factory.

We've spent years debating what AI should be allowed to say. We need to pay more attention to what we're allowing it to do.

When AI starts making decisions for us

The technology industry has good reason to be excited about physical AI. Machines that can adapt to their surroundings promise greater efficiency, convenience and entirely new capabilities. But the enthusiasm for what these products might accomplish has overshadowed an equally important question: How much control should we be comfortable giving them?

We already make these decisions in small ways. Smart ovens adjust cooking settings, and robot vacuums navigate our homes. Most people don't think twice about the software behind these conveniences. They expect the products to work as intended.

That expectation becomes more complicated as AI takes on decisions that affect how a physical product operates. The distinction between software recommending an action and carrying it out matters. So does the difference between a system that follows fixed instructions and one that can adapt its behavior.

There is nothing inherently troubling about giving machines more autonomy. The ability to operate without constant human supervision is precisely what makes these technologies useful. But increasing their capabilities should also invite greater scrutiny of the decisions we're handing over.

What happens after a product leaves the factory?

The industry has long relied on established engineering standards and product testing to build confidence in new technologies. Those practices remain essential. Yet physical AI introduces a complication that deserves more public attention: A product can change substantially after someone buys it.

Software updates have become routine. We expect our phones, computers and connected devices to improve over time. Increasingly, those updates can also change how products interact with their physical surroundings.

A robot vacuum might receive improved object recognition. An appliance might gain new automated functions. These advances are welcome, but they challenge the assumption that the product originally tested is necessarily the same one operating in someone's home months later.

A passing safety assessment tells us that a particular product met defined requirements under specified conditions. It doesn't automatically establish that every subsequent version will behave the same way.

This is where our expectations of manufacturers need to evolve. A software update shouldn't simply be judged by whether it delivers the promised improvement. Its implications for the product's existing safeguards matter just as much. That doesn't mean treating every update as an entirely new product. It means recognizing that the evidence supporting a product's safety must remain relevant as the technology changes.

Consumers shouldn't have to wonder whether the latest software update has altered the safeguards built into something they already trust.

Safety can't stop at compliance

Regulation presents another challenge. Technology has always advanced faster than the rules governing it, and physical AI is unlikely to be an exception.

Established standards provide an essential foundation, but they cannot anticipate every capability or decision an intelligent machine might make. The absence of a specific regulation shouldn't be mistaken for evidence that a new capability is safe.

This is where manufacturers have an opportunity to establish a higher standard for the industry. Compliance is essential, but it cannot substitute for engineering judgment. Companies developing physical AI must be prepared to make decisions that go beyond what regulations explicitly require.

That responsibility should influence how products are designed, how changes are evaluated and how companies respond when technology behaves in unexpected ways.

It also raises a broader question about accountability. When an intelligent product makes a decision, the person using it rarely understands the software or engineering behind that choice. Nor should they have to. We don't expect consumers to evaluate the safety systems inside their cars or appliances before using them. We expect manufacturers to have done that work.

Physical AI shouldn't change that expectation. If anything, it makes the responsibility more important.

The most successful technologies eventually become the ones we rarely think about. We step into elevators, rely on automatic braking systems and use connected appliances without considering the engineering behind them.

Physical AI has the potential to become just as familiar. Getting there will take more than increasingly sophisticated machines or impressive demonstrations. It will require the same attention to reliability, safety and thoughtful design that has helped other technologies earn their place in everyday life.

Asimov imagined a future shaped by intelligent machines. We're now beginning to build that future. How far physical AI advances will depend not only on what we teach machines to do, but on how safely we enable them to do it.