Cybersecurity Is ‘Top Priority’ for Auto Manufacturers, ABB Survey Reports

Automotive manufacturers consistently ranked cybersecurity as a top concern, prioritizing it over cost reduction across all supplier tiers.
May 11, 2026
2 min read
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A survey from ABB Robotics identified cybersecurity as top priority for automotive manufacturers, with 95% of automotive manufacturing leaders rating cybersecurity as a significant concern, with 53% branding it ‘extremely significant.’  

In ABB Robotics’ Automotive Manufacturing Outlook Survey for 2025, respondents in every major automotive region, and across OEMs, Tier 1 and Tier 2 suppliers, all ranked cybersecurity as the industry’s number-one priority over the next five years. 

Cybersecurity ranks higher than cost reduction, AI and flexible manufacturing across all regions and supplier tiers  

The results mark a clear inflection point, with cybersecurity now viewed as a core manufacturing issue, a perspective that has shifted from previous years, according to ABB.  

“As factories become more connected, software-driven and data-intensive, cybersecurity has become a core manufacturing discipline,” said Joerg Reger, managing director of ABB Robotics Automotive Business Line. “At ABB, we have been building security into our culture and the design of our intelligent, connected automation platforms for decades, so customers can move forward with digital manufacturing confidently.” 

The results reflect the rapid expansion of connected technologies on the factory floor due to gains in productivity and quality from advanced robotics, vision systems, analytics, digital twins and AI, according to ABB.

More industry news from Automation World: 

Why Manufacturers Are Demanding Smarter, More Adaptable Industrial Robots 

95% of Industry Executives Say Companies Must Reinvent Operations or Face Extinction by 2035 

Tariffs Impact Automation Technologies as Suppliers Begin Passing Through Costs 

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