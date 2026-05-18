Beckhoff Announces Global Revenue Increase

Beckhoff Automation announced it has increased global revenue to €1.24 billion—or $1.4 billion—with 6% growth over 2024.

Financial results in U.S.-based Beckhoff Automation LLC reported $133.5 million in revenue in 2025, a 10.1% increase over 2024.

“After weathering the global challenges of 2024, our order intake and revenue grew impressively in 2025,” says Kevin Barker, President, Beckhoff USA. “Our technology, approach, and culture are really resonating with customers across all industries. The tremendous dedication and hard work of our U.S. and global teams is clearly having an impact. Their efforts have fueled our growth as they continue to deliver a world-class customer experience.”

Beckhoff invested approximately 80 million euros—or $94 million—in research and development in 2025 and plans to continue investing at the same rate in 2026.

According to the company, its financial independence and continued investments help drive technological innovations.

The company also said its workforce helps assure that its products are a success in terms of their development, manufacturing, and sales. Currently, the family company employs 5,450 workers worldwide, of which 2,000 are engineers. Beckhoff is active in over 75 countries, with 23 branches in Germany and 41 international subsidiaries and representative offices.

According to Hans Beckhoff, managing director and founder of Beckhoff, the company has seen growth within the first quarter of 2026. “However, the current global political situation still harbors uncertainties for the 2026 forecast,” he said.