Agile Robots Acquires Europe and North American Assets of thyssenkrupp Automation Engineering

Agile Robots has acquired assets of thyssenkrupp Automation Engineering in Europe and North America to tap into new growth markets, such as consumer electronics, medical technology and logistics, as well as partnerships with OEMs.

As part of this acquisition, thyssenkrupp Automation Engineering will continue operations as Krause Automation, a part of Agile Robots.

The acquisition combines Agile Robots’ AI-powered automation technology with Krause Automation’s more than 75 years of engineering and implementation experience. In particular, Agile Robots notes the focus of this acquisition is on the development and application of physical AI, which bridges artificial intelligence and robotics to create systems that do not merely execute pre-programmed instructions, but perceive their environment, learn from real industrial data and adapt in real time.

Zhaopeng Chen, CEO and founder of Agile Robots, said, “The acquisition reflects our ambition to harness the full potential of physical AI for global industries. The result: complete manufacturing systems where every element is intelligent, interlinked and continuously learning.”