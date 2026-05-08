Honeywell Sells its Productivity Solutions and Services Business to Brady Corporation

Honeywell has agreed to sell its Productivity Solutions and Services (PSS) business to Brady Corporation , a manufacturer of identification and protection solutions, for $1.4 billion in an all-cash transaction expected to be completed in the second half of 2026. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. PSS is currently part of Honeywell's Industrial Automation business portfolio.

The transaction follows the review of strategic alternatives Honeywell started in July 2025 for PSS and its Warehouse and Workflow Solutions business to simplify the company's portfolio alongside the planned spin-off of its Aerospace business, which is expected to be complete in the third quarter of 2026. It also follows the divestiture of Honeywell's Personal Protective Equipment business in 2024 and the spin-off of its Advanced Materials business as Solstice Advanced Materials in October 2025.

"With the PSS divestiture, we are nearing completion of our multi-year portfolio transformation…this sale enables us to continue strengthening our operational focus on the company's core businesses," said Vimal Kapur, chairman and CEO of Honeywell.

According to Brady, its acquisition of PSS will help build its capabilities in data capture, mobile computing and workflow automation, increasing its portfolio serving industrial and logistics customers.

Honeywell noted that this agreement also builds on the prior strategic actions the company has taken to drive organic growth and optimize its portfolio, including approximately $14 billion of acquisitions since 2023: Compressor Controls Corporation, SCADAfence, the Access Solutions business from Carrier Global, Civitanavi Systems, CAES Systems, the LNG business from Air Products, Sundyne, Li-ion Tamer and Johnson Matthey's Catalyst Technologies Business.