Digital Transformation is Considered Essential by Most Manufacturers, Report Finds

A new study revealed that 90% of manufacturers consider digital transformation essential, indicating a larger shift in industry focus toward active use of smart manufacturing technologies to support day-to-day operations.

Over 1,500 manufacturers across 17 countries showed that manufacturers are no longer debating whether to adopt digital technologies, but how to execute, scale and deliver value from them, according to Rockwell Automation's "2026 State of Smart Manufacturing" report.

Other key findings from the report include:

59% of manufacturers report actively using smart manufacturing technologies to support operations, while only 18% remain in pilot mode.

34% of manufacturers are AI-augmented today, and they expect more than half of operations to be AI-supported by 2030.

Only 43% of data collected is being used effectively, highlighting execution as a constraint on performance rather than availability.

46% of manufacturers experienced at least one cyber incident in the past year, reflecting rising exposure as operations become more connected and autonomous.

Rockwell also found that manufacturers are targeting transformation investments toward outcomes, while about 33% of operating budgets remain dedicated to industrial technology, signaling sustained, execution-focused investment rather than short-term experimentation, the company claimed.