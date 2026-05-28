MISUMI Group Launches MISUMI Americas in Company Expansion

The automation device part supplier MISUMI Group Inc. announced the launch of MISUMI Americas, a specification-driven global manufacturing and supply chain company that integrates the manufacturing platform Fictiv with MISUMI's industrial experience.

MISUMI Americas aims to combine standard, configurable and custom fabricated parts into one platform for engineers and manufacturers, joining Japanese operational precision with American digital innovation, according to MISUMI.

The group also recently announced a $1 billion Global Investment Vision to support organic and inorganic growth initiatives, including significant investments in the U.S., as the Japanese industrial leader appoints its first American CEO to spearhead U.S. expansion through MISUMI Americas.

"By combining MISUMI's decades of precision and reliability with Fictiv's AI-powered digital manufacturing platform, we're transforming static supply chains into living, self-optimizing production systems, empowering innovators to move from design to production faster and with greater confidence,” said Dave Evans, CEO of MISUMI Americas.

The company will provide engineering, procurement and supply chain leaders with access to a Fortune 500-caliber supply chain team of experts to launch their entire mechanical bill of materials, including mechanical parts. According to MISUMI, this will allow engineers and supply chain teams to build and scale industry-leading technology including factory automation, robotics, aerospace, eVTOL, satellites, medical devices, factory automation and more.

Customers will be able to source both "make" and buy components and custom mechanical parts through a single, integrated digital workflow, eliminating the complexity of managing multiple vendors. They will also gain access to a highly resilient global manufacturing network, with hubs in the U.S., Mexico, China, Japan, and India all managed under the same Fortune 500-caliber quality management system.

By leveraging Fictiv's AI-powered quoting and MISUMI's global logistics network, MISUMI Americas aims to enable engineers to move from prototype to full-scale production more quickly . This includes quotes in minutes not days/weeks, high quality parts delivered as fast as one day, and scaling from 24-hour prototype to full-scale production without switching vendors.

Other benefits of MISUMI Americas, according to the group, include: