Siemens, Jabil Announce Plan for U.S. Manufacturing Facility

Siemens is expanding U.S. production capacity of critical medium-voltage switchgear and integrated power-distribution tools by planning to open a manufacturing facility in Virgina that will be operated by manufacturing technologies provider Jabil.

The companies announced plans to operate the new facility to support the energy-infrastructure industry. The investment aims to support increased demand for power infrastructure driven by growth in data centers and electrification.

The facility will feature approximately 300,000-square-feet of modern industrial space, allowing Siemens to expand U.S. production capacity for its medium-voltage switchgear and integrated power delivery technologies. The facility aims to expedite the availability of critical equipment needed to energize new infrastructure, according to the companies.

The $30 million investment will go toward scaling-up equipment, tooling, production readiness and operations at the Virginia site. The facility will aim to produce the systems and technologies needed to operate equipment in data center, utility and industrial power generation and distribution applications. With production slated to begin in fall 2026, the facility is expected to add at least 350 jobs once operational, according to the companies.

“Our data center, utility and industrial customers are under intense pressure to add capacity quickly, with less risk and more predictability,” said Brian Dula, president of the electrification and automation business unit at Siemens Smart Infrastructure USA.

“By adding additional avenues to expand dedicated manufacturing of Siemens‑designed switchgear and power delivery solutions here in the U.S., we’re helping customers shorten project timelines and improve delivery confidence—while reinforcing a resilient domestic supply chain.”

According to Siemens, the facility reflects the company’s continued focus on strengthening domestic supply chains, reindustrializing the U.S. and adding capacity to meet accelerating demand for critical power infrastructure. It aims to allow Siemens to expand its leadership position in the electrification of data centers and the related grid infrastructure.

For Jabil, this investment adds to the company’s growing U.S. manufacturing footprint, spanning more than 30 sites with proven experience and investments in automation, robotics, and process optimization to support production at scale across industries, according to the company.