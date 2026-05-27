Nvidia, Schneider Electric Launch Agentic AI Platform

Nvidia introduced its Vera Rubin platform supported by designs from Schneider Electric, which aims to improve AI performance in factories, at the company’s GTC 2026 conference in San Jose, California.

The platform can operate boost AI performance up to four times over the Blackwell platform in AI factories, according to Nvidia. It will require high-density liquid-cooled systems with applications like industrial digitalization, combining generative AI with robotics, autonomous machines and digital twins.

To enable companies to prepare for the installation of Vera Rubin, Schneider introduced a comprehensive reference design to support Nvidia’s rack-scale systems with power and liquid cooling to aid in AI performance while optimizing tokens per watt.

The reference design covers power and cooling and is integrated with Schneider Electric’s controls reference designs and supports operation at MaxQ 188 kw/rack and MaxP 227 kw/rack.

The design also allows higher Technology Cooling System liquid temperature loop supply temperature and features the latest liquid cooling technology including the industry-leading 2.5MW Coolant Distribution Unit designed to cool high-density data centers at scale.