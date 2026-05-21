Physical AI Company Announces Expansion in Global Markets with Platform

Doozy Robotics—a Singapore-based physical AI robotics company—announced an expansion across the United States, GCC and Asia, marking its next phase of growth as it expands its physical AI platform and orchestration technology.

Through its vertically integrated ecosystem, Doozy combines an industrial super humanoid, autonomous mobile robots and autonomous forklifts. all coordinated by the company's proprietary orchestration layer, Eywa-OS.

The platform is designed to function as a super-intelligent factory manager and governs the entire operation, interpreting production goals, allocating humanoids and robots on the floor and adapting to disruptions. The industrial super humanoid is scheduled to launch later this year, with first deployments beginning soon after.

"The global labor shortage is a structural shift, not a temporary imbalance," said Suresh Chandrasekar, CEO & co-founder of Doozy Robotics. "We are building the Physical AI workforce that will power the next era of manufacturing. By combining humanoids, autonomous systems, and Eywa-OS orchestration, we are enabling facilities to operate with intelligence at scale. This expansion into the U.S. marks a critical step towards that vision."

The company is also extending the Robot-as-a-Service model to a full multi-agent ecosystem. Instead of purchasing hardware outright, customers subscribe to an integrated autonomous workforce on a monthly basis and can scale humanoids and robots up or down as production demands shift — turning factory automation from a heavy capital expenditure into an elastic operational service.

The company is expanding amidst the structural labor shortage and increased demand for scalable autonomous industrial workforces.