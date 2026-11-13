A3 Business Forum 2027 To Spotlight Economic Outlook, Industry Trends And Business Growth

As businesses plan for the year ahead, understanding market forces and identifying opportunities for growth are critical to success. The Association for Advancing Automation (A3) will bring industry leaders together to address these priorities at the A3 Business Forum 2027, taking place January 18-20 at the Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek in Orlando, Florida.

Expected to draw more than 700 industry executives, the members-only Forum features economic forecasts and in-depth discussions on issues affecting the automation industry.

Almost 70% of past attendees hold director-level or higher roles, and 37% are C-suite executives, owners, founders, or presidents. Last year alone, over 410 companies were represented at the A3 Business Forum.

Attendees will hear from industry experts and connect with peers across robotics, vision and imaging, motion control and motors, and AI.

“The A3 Business Forum is where important industry conversations happen and new business relationships begin,” said Jeff Burnstein, president of A3. “Our members come to understand what's ahead for their businesses, but just as importantly, they come to learn from one another. That's what makes this event so valuable.”

The Forum opens January 18, 2027 and is exclusive to employees of current A3 member companies. Early registration pricing is available through November 17, 2026. For the full agenda and registration, visit www.automate.org/events/business-forum.