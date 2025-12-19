Emerson’s New Monitoring Hub for Multi-Tank Inventory Control

Emerson’s new Rosemount 2405 Monitoring Hub was developed to provide full inventory control and monitoring of multiple storage tanks and enable industrial companies to automate applications previously deemed too complex or costly.

According to Emerson, many organizations within the chemical, refining, oil and gas, metals and mining, and food and beverage industries still rely on manual inventory checks and lack the capability to implement an automated tank monitoring system. The reason for this is the complexity and cost of integrating system components such as a display, a communication unit and a data concentrator.

By integrating these three components into a single device, Emerson said the Rosemount 2405 simplifies system architecture, making it easier and less costly to upgrade to an automated solution.

The Rosemount 2405’s system architecture can connect up to eight HART-enabled level, pressure or temperature transmitters. The hub then collects, calculates, visualizes?and communicates the measurement data for centralized monitoring and inventory management.

Digital HART multidrop connectivity allows multiple field instruments to connect to the Rosemount 2405 over a single twisted-pair cable. Digital HART enables real-time transmission of device diagnostics and status information alongside process variables, supporting proactive maintenance. Emerson noted that this feature of the Rosemount 2405 significantly reduces wiring infrastructure complexity and costs by minimizing the need for additional cables, junction boxes and input channels.

In alignment with Emerson’s Boundless Automation vision for data mobility, the Rosemount 2405 integrates with the Rosemount TankMaster and TankMaster Mobile inventory management platforms and reportedly delivers reliable connectivity with third-party host systems. Inventory data from the Rosemount 2405 can be viewed either locally in the field or via a web browser.