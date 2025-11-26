Ondex Automation’s Acquisition of PlantOPS Centers on Life Sciences MES Implementation

Ondex Automation announced the acquisition of the PlantOPS Consulting business unit of PlantOPS, a provider of manufacturing execution system (MES) software implementation and consulting services for pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medtech companies.

PlantOPS Consulting is known for its knowledge of the regulatory, quality and operational requirements specific to the life sciences sector and has previously led MES implementations for pharma, biotech and medtech clients for scalable manufacturing in the Americas and Europe.

The PlantOPS Software business unit of PlantOPS will continue to operate as an independent entity and is not included in the transaction.

Ondex Automation is a Chicago-based discrete and process automation systems integrator focused on the implementation of automation at North American manufacturing facilities to improve quality, productivity and build resilient operations.

In addition to MES, Ondex’s specific areas of technology focus include process automation, design and engineering, control system integration, robot and machine automation, SCADA/HMI and machine vision.

This is Ondex’s fifth acquisition since April 2024 and further deepens its resources and domain expertise in delivering compliance-driven, digitally-enabled technologies to life sciences manufacturers.

More MES insights from Automation World:

How AI Agents Will Transform MES and Manufacturing

Pepperl+Fuchs and Körber Combine MES and HMI Tech for the Pharma Industry

Why Batch Manufacturers Need Real-Time ERP and MES Integration