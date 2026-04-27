Using AI to Automate IEC 61499 Control Application Development

ASRock Industrial has released AiUAC Copilot, an AI-assisted control engineering software designed to improve the efficiency of IEC 61499 application development by converting high-level control specifications into deployable logic artifacts.

AiUAC Copilot streamlines development workflows of IEC 61499 function block, by reducing manual programming effort, according to ASRock.

Key capabilities of AiUAC Copilot, according to ASRock:

Specification to logic translation: Generate IEC 61499 control applications from structured control specifications using natural language.

Generate IEC 61499 control applications from structured control specifications using natural language. Improved engineering throughput: Shorten development cycles from initial control definition to deployment, enabling more efficient validation and iteration of automation logic.

Shorten development cycles from initial control definition to deployment, enabling more efficient validation and iteration of automation logic. Standards conformant application output: Produce IEC 61499 compliant control logic that can be deployed directly within distributed runtime environments without additional adaptation.

Produce IEC 61499 compliant control logic that can be deployed directly within distributed runtime environments without additional adaptation. Consistent engineering workflow across control domains: Support the generation of control logic spanning industrial I/O, motion control, fieldbus communication and robotic subsystems within a unified authoring process.

Support the generation of control logic spanning industrial I/O, motion control, fieldbus communication and robotic subsystems within a unified authoring process. Reduced dependence on specialized implementation expertise: Lower the technical barrier associated with IEC 61499 application development.

AiUAC Copilot has been validated on ASRock Industrial’s iEP-5000G industrial IoT Controller. It is designed to complement AiUAC, the IEC 61499 compliant control runtime from ASRock Industrial.