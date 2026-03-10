Nord’s New Virtual Design and Commissioning Tech for Drives Systems

Nord Drive Systems’ new digital twin and virtual commissioning technology is designed to reduce the planning-to-commissioning process by using data-based digital twin simulations for the development of drive systems and their components. The technology allows engineers to verify early in the planning process whether a drive concept is suitable for the system, thereby reducing the project timeline and improving efficiency.

Virtual commissioning is done via the myNord Online Customer Portal, where users configure drive systems based on their requirements and then request a simulation model for the fully configured drive system.

This process was developed by Nord in cooperation with machineering GmbH & Co. KG, a software company in Munich specializing in virtual commissioning.

Models from myNord are then inserted into a simulated system, enabling testing before products are ordered and assembled. If adjustments are needed, they can be implemented virtually based on the data, enabling errors to be remedied in the early stages of development and avoid potential damage and system downtime later.

After the virtual drive system has been tested and validated by the customer, Nord will manufacture and deliver the physical adjustments. As a result, the overall process from configuration to commissioning is reduced from several months to only a few weeks, according to Nord.

