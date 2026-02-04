Festo Launches Free System Configurator Tool for Automated System Design

The new online platform integrates pneumatic, electric motion and I/O sizing tools to streamline system design from concept through commissioning.
Feb. 4, 2026
2 min read
697b7fa1ac00abe85cf3e39a Screenshot 20260121 At 12

Festo’s new System Configurator is a free online engineering tool that enables OEMs, system integrators and distributors to design complete automation systems — including pneumatic and electric motion, remote I/O and IO-Link devices — in one workflow.  

The company has integrated its Handling Guide Online, Electric Motion Sizing and Pneumatic Sizing tools into the System Configurator.    

The tool aims to bring sizing, configuration and commissioning together to help teams work faster and reduce design time.   

Festo claimed that System Configurator is well-suited for use in packaging, material handling and assembly, as well as by custom machine builders. It allows teams to lay out a complete architecture, specify components and confirm compatibility before hardware is ordered or commissioning begins.  

Users can expect a process that follows the typical machine design workflow, such as:  

  • Select the PLC and fieldbus to define the control architecture.  
  • Drag and drop servo drives, remote I/O, valve terminals and IO-Link devices, including third-party IO-Link components.  
  • Size axes, configure components and select cables and accessories in the same interface. 
  • Organize components into cabinet and machine modules for efficient control-panel layouts and smaller cabinets.  
  • Validate compatibility and generate a complete, accurate bill of materials.  
  • Save and share projects across sales and engineering teams to maintain a single design reference from concept through commissioning. 

