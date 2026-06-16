Carlo Gavazzi Expands Soft Starter Series to Additional Certifications

The series now includes certifications for use with flammable refrigerants, among other features, to address evolving HVAC system regulations.
June 16, 2026
2 min read
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Multinational electronics group Carlo Gavazzi announced it has expanded its RSBS Series of soft starters to now include certifications for use with flammable refrigerants designed for use in systems compliant with UL 60335-2-40 and 60335-2-89. 

UL 60335-2-40 is the safety standard for electrical heat pumps, air conditioners, and dehumidifiers, and UL 60335-2-89 is the safety standard for commercial refrigerating appliances and ice makers with incorporated or remote refrigerant units.

RSBS is designed for use by OEMs and system integrators, offering single-phase compressors up to 32A for control panels, according to the company. 

Main features of the updated series, according to Carlo Gavazzi, include: 

  • Compliance with UL 60335-2-40 and UL60335-2-89, enabling access to regulated markets and supporting new applications driven by the increasing adoption of A2L refrigerants. 
  • Designed for A2L refrigerant applications.  
  • Self-extinguishing enclosure materials for fire safety.  
  • Proven performance with no changes to footprint or installations.  
  • Integration that does not require redesign or requalification.  
  • Reliable and compact solution for single-phase compressors up to 32 Amps. 

The system updates are designed for an increased demand for complaint components in HVAC systems, according to the company.

The RSBS Flammability Certified addresses this by combining performance with safety compliance, allowing customers to expand their application range without redesign and no additional engineering effort.

Another feature is continuity, as the RSBS Flammability Certified offers the same electrical performance, footprint and user experience as the standard version. The company claimed this results in immediate access to new opportunities and compliance with evolving regulations.     

“We are enhancing a product our customers already trust by providing the documention needed to access regulated markets, and meet the safety standards required by end-users,” said Giacomo Raggi, international product manager at Carlo Gavazzi. “With RSBS Flammability Certified, our customers can move faster, simplify compliance, and maintain the same design and installation approach.”

More insights from Automation World:

Schneider Electric Receives EcoLogo Certification

Ensuring Safety in Industrial Control Panels

Industrial Surge Protection: Essential Technologies and Installation Standards for Automated Equipment Safety

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