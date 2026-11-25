Schneider Electric recently announced a new solution that uses Amazon Web Services Inc. (AWS) to help manufacturers move industrial intelligence from isolated pilots into everyday operations. Unveiled at SPS 2026, Schneider Electric’s Open Software-Defined Automation integrates with the cloud, edge, security and AI capabilities of AWS to simplify deployment, accelerate scaling and connect operational data more directly to industrial action.

By combining cloud-scale computing with real-time factory-floor control, the new architecture helps manufacturers deploy AI and analytics faster while maintaining local control of time-critical workloads. The result is a more direct path from operational data to operational action, making Industrial Intelligence easier to deploy and scale across machines, lines and sites.

The solution helps reduce the need for gateways, protocol converters and custom integration between industrial automation applications and AWS services. By simplifying data movement between systems, customers can streamline architectures, preserve operational context and accelerate deployment of Industrial Intelligence use cases.

Running Schneider Electric Open Software-Defined Automation with AWS helps operations simplify data movement and preserve operational context, helping customers deploy and scale industrial intelligence more efficiently across their operations.

Schneider Electric Open Software-Defined Automation, delivered through EcoStruxure Automation Expert, separates control software from hardware. Engineers can create automation applications that run across compatible computing environments and reuse them without rebuilding the underlying logic for every machine or site.

AWS provides the cloud, edge, security and AI capabilities that power these applications. Integration with EcoStruxure Automation Expert is designed to help manufacturers get these benefits while reducing complexity. Through advanced EcoStruxure Automation Expert function blocks from Schneider Electric that run locally on the factory floor, engineering teams can apply AI capabilities built with Amazon Bedrock and Amazon SageMaker. AWS IoT Greengrass, an open-source edge runtime and cloud service for building, deploying, and managing device software, helps customers deploy proven applications across multiple machines, plants, and sites. This new solution aims to achieve easy integration, less data movement, and faster results at global scale.

The customer value comes from how the technologies work together. Schneider Electric Open Software-Defined Automation connects Industrial Intelligence directly to industrial operations. AWS Services help engineers build on that intelligence and scale it across operations. Using the two together helps customers turn insight into action on the factory floor and scale successful applications across the enterprise.

Existing systems retain deterministic control, time-critical processing remains on the factory floor, and manufacturers can progress machine by machine and site by site rather than replacing established control architectures all at once.

“Machines that perform. Operations that think. That is what our customers need,” said Gwenaelle Huet, executive vice president of Industrial Automation at Schneider Electric. “By combining Open Software-Defined Automation with AWS Cloud, edge, security and AI capabilities, we are helping manufacturers connect insight directly to action. Together, we can help customers simplify deployment, keep critical workloads local and scale Industrial Intelligence across machines, sites and operations.”

Schneider Electric and AWS are demonstrating the new architecture, live at Smart Production Solutions 2026, Hall 1, Booth 540.