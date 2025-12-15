Mitsubishi Electric Automation Launches Adapter for Legacy CNC Machine Monitoring

Mitsubishi Electric Automation has released its Integrated Machine Analytics (IMA) Citizen M6 Adapter. This new software is designed to bring real-time visibility and data-driven insights to legacy Citizen CNC machines.

The IMA Citizen M6 Adapter enables manufacturers to remotely monitor critical machine data by capturing numerical control (NC) information directly from the M6 control system. This MTConnect-compliant adapter is compatible with select Citizen Swiss-type lathes manufactured between 2001 and 2007, including the C16-VI, L20-VIII, M16 and M32 models.

Once installed on the NC hard drive, the IMA Citizen M6 Adapter transmits live machine data to an MTConnect Agent, which translates it into a standardized format. This data is then displayed numerically and graphically via a client application, giving users insights into machine performance.

“This adapter bridges the gap between legacy equipment and modern smart manufacturing,” said David Simak, product manager (service) at Mitsubishi Electric Automation.